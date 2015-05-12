WASHINGTON May 12 The U.S. Marine Corps
helicopter crew was overheard talking on the radio about fuel
problems before the aircraft went missing on Tuesday during
earthquake relief efforts in Nepal with six Marines and two
Nepalese soldiers aboard, the Pentagon said.
Pentagon spokesman Colonel Steve Warren said U.S. search
flights have been suspended due to darkness but a ground search
by Nepalese army troops in the rugged, mountainous area
continued during the night.
"Essentially what we have right now is truly a missing
helicopter. We simply don't know its location," Warren said.
