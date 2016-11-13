Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
SYDNEY Nov 14 New Zealand Police said at least one person has been killed in a powerful earthquake that struck the Pacific country early on Monday.
"One casualty has been reported at a collapsed property in Kaikoura," NZ Police said in a statement.
The coastal tourist town of Kaikoura is near the epicentre of the 7.8 magnitude quake, located some 91 km (57 miles) north-northeast of Christchurch in the South Island. (Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Alex Richardson)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)