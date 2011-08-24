BRIEF-Azincourt uranium announces private placement
* Azincourt Uranium Inc - will apply net proceeds of offering to advance company's Patterson lake north property
WASHINGTON, Aug 24 The U.S. nuclear safety regulator said on Wednesday it is considering inspecting a nuclear power plant in Virginia to see how Tuesday's East Coast earthquake compares to what the plant was designed to withstand.
The earthquake was centered several miles from Dominion's
(D.N) North Anna nuclear plant, which temporarily lost power
from the grid after the earthquake but ran its safety systems
using backup diesel generators, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory
Commission said in a release.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Ayesha Rascoe)
* On Feb 3 entered into sixth amendment to credit agreement, dated as of October 11, 2013 - Sec Filing
* Magal wins $8.5 million in new orders for innovative border protection solutions in israel