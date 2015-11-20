(Recasts with downgrade, adds details on previous quake and no
immediate reports of damage)
By Jon Herskovitz
Nov 20 A magnitude 4.1 quake hit near the north
Oklahoma town of Medford on Friday, the second temblor in two
days to hit the area where energy extraction takes place.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake, initially
reported as a magnitude 4.6, struck at 4:40 p.m. at a shallow
depth of 4.9 miles (8 km) with the epicenter 9 miles (15 km),
north-northwest of Medford. There were no immediate reports of
major damage or injuries.
A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck northern Oklahoma early
on Thursday, rattling residents out of their beds and shaking
the ground across a 100-mile (160-km) radius that included the
city of Tulsa and the state of Kansas.
The state's oil and gas regulator, the Oklahoma Corporation
Commission (OCC), moved within hours on Thursday to implement
additional curbs on the use of saltwater disposal wells that
scientists have linked to a sharp rise in seismic activity in
the state.
Saltwater, a normal byproduct of oil and gas extraction work
that boomed after 2009 following improvements in hydraulic
fracturing and horizontal drilling, is injected into deep
disposal wells and underground caverns.
The quakes come about a month after an earthquake with a
magnitude of 4.5 struck near the U.S. crude oil hub of Cushing,
Oklahoma.
That quake occurred just days after regulators imposed new
rules to limit the use of saltwater disposal wells in a bid to
prevent temblors in the area. It also implemented additional
measures after that quake.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin; Editing by Sandra
Maler)