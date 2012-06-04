June 3 A 6.6 magnitude struck off the Pacific coast of Panama on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter was 230 miles (370 km) south of David, Panama, at a depth of 6.0 miles (10.5 km). There was no tsunami threat, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

The quake was reported to have occurred at 6:45 local time (0045 GMT). ()