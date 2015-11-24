Nov 24 A major quake of magnitude 7.5 struck the Peruvian-Brazilian border in the Amazon basin on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake, initially reported as a magnitude 7.1, was centered 184 miles (296 km) northwest of the Peruvian city of Puerto Maldonado.

It was very deep, 374.3 miles (602 km) below ground, and in a sparsely populated jungle area so was unlikely to cause much damage or casualties. (Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese; Editing by Chris Reese)