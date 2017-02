HOUSTON Aug 23 Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) said on Tuesday that a 5.9-magnitude earthquake that shook much of the East Coast of the United States on Tuesday had no impact on its pipelines.

"There is no impact to the Enbridge system," spokeswoman Terri Larson said.

Enbridge has liquids pipelines that run through Minnesota and Wisconsin to the Chicago, Detroit, and Toledo, Ohio areas. (Reporting by Kristen Hays)