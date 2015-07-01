July 1 A magnitude 5.8 quake struck off the Solomon Islands in the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Wednesday.

The quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.4, struck at 6:35 a.m. on Thursday (1935 GMT on Wednesday), 57 miles (92 km) southeast of Kira Kira. It was very shallow, just 5.6 miles (8 km) below the seabed. (Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington; Editing by Peter Cooney)