UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
London Feb 1 An earthquake of magnitude 6.7 struck off the coast of the Solomon islands in the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Friday.
The depth of the quake was 10 km (6.2 miles) and the epicentre was 68 km southwest of Lata. The quake hit at 9:16 a.m. local time on Saturday.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center did not immediately issue any alerts on its website.
(Editing by Sophie Hares)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources