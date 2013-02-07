(Adds slug)

LONDON Feb 7 An earthquake with a preliminary 6.6 magnitude struck 256 miles (412 km) east of the Solomon Islands on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, the latest aftershock following a tremor that caused a tsunami which killed at least five people.

The quake was 6.2 miles (10 km) deep and located southeast of Kira Kira. There was no immediate tsunami warning.

