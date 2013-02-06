UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
WASHINGTON Feb 5 A powerful magnitude 8.0 quake struck the Solomon Islands archipelago in the South Pacific on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
It said the very shallow quake, initially reported as magnitude 7.9, triggered a tsunami warning. (Writing and editing by Americas Desk)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts