By Yimou Lee
TAINAN, Taiwan Feb 7 Before their apartment
tower collapsed in a Taiwan earthquake at the weekend, a young
couple living on the 14th floor had already been given a clue
that the building was unsafe.
But it came too late.
Chen Yi-ting and her husband bought the apartment in the
centre of Tainan city five years ago, having relocated from an
outlying district. They had a small hiccup with the mortgage --
the first bank they approached had declined their loan
application without stating why -- but they found another lender
and moved in with their infant daughter.
Soon after, according to Chen's mother, one of the couple's
friends, who had ties to the first bank, told them that it had a
policy of refusing loans to residents of the 17-storey Wei-guan
Golden Dragon Building, due to its poor construction.
Now, Chen, 35, and her husband, Lin Wu-chong, 38, are in
intensive-care in two separate hospitals in the southern city.
She has a cracked skull and he has damaged lungs.
Their seven-year-old daughter is dead.
"People from outside of the town, people like them, had no
idea what was going on before they moved in," Chen's mother, Kuo
Yi-chien, explained as she waited in a hospital corridor outside
the intensive-care unit where her daughter is.
"They did not know the building was completed by the second
developer after the first one went bust. They only found out
after they signed the contract."
The two-decades-old building is at the centre of rescue
efforts after the 6.4 magnitude quake struck before dawn on
Saturday, with at least 24 known to have died there and more
than 100 still missing deep in the rubble.
It was the only major high-rise building in the city of 2
million people to have completely collapsed. Its lower stories,
filled with arcades of shops, pancaked on top of each other
before the entire U-shaped complex toppled in on itself.
Sixty-one-year-old Kuo said residents of the building had
long complained of many problems before the quake, such as tiles
falling from walls, malfunctioning lifts and blocked pipes.
The couple paid 3.5 million Taiwan dollars ($105,000) for
the apartment.
"We are simple minded people. We did not think it (the
initial loan refusal) might have been for some other reason,"
Kuo said.
Tainan's government says the building had obtained its
construction permit legally and withstood a much more
destructive quake in 1999. Centred in central Taiwan, that
tremor killed 2,400 people and caused damage across the island.
"In the city government's record, there was nothing wrong
with it," said Wu Chong-rong, chief of Tainan Public Works
Bureau.
Hsu Yin-hsuan, an architect hired by Tainan's government to
investigate the collapse, said the government had spent money
after the 1999 disaster to buttress official buildings so they
would be better able to endure future quakes.
But, Hsu added: "Nothing similar has been done to privately
owned buildings."
The Wei-guan Golden Dragon building secured its construction
licence in 1992 and building was completed in 1994, according to
government records.
Two main firms that built the tower, Wei-guan Construction
and Da Hsin Engineering, have since gone out of business.
Reuters witnesses at the scene of the collapse saw large
rectangular, commercial cans of cooking-oil packed inside wall
cavities exposed by the damage, apparently having been used as
building material.
This was a problem found in some of the buildings that
collapsed in other parts of Taiwan in the 1999 quake. The
destruction at that time revealed that cooking-oil cans had been
used as filler inside the walls of some buildings.
Tainan Mayor William Lai said he had asked prosecutors to
investigate and that the government had hired three teams of
civil engineers to inspect the building's structure.
"When it's completed, we'll punish those who should be held
accountable," he said.
Seventy-year-old retiree Yang Shu-mei, who lived next to the
building, said she had witnessed its construction and that she
and other neighbours had always doubted the workmanship.
"When it was being built, I looked at it and thought, only
people from out of town would buy it. We local people would
never dare to," she said.
($1 = 33.3 Taiwan dollars)
