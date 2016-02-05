TAIPEI Feb 6 A Taiwan quake toppled a 17-storey apartment building in southern Tainan city on Saturday, and crews had so far rescued 123 people from the wreckage, a fire brigade official said.

There were no immediate reports of deaths from the 6.4 magnitude tremor, which struck before dawn.

"There are 60 households in that building," said Tainan City Government Fire Bureau information officer Lee Po Min, estimating that there might be about 240 people living there.

(Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Mark Bendeich)