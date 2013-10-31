TAIPEI Oct 31 An earthquake of 6.6 magnitude
struck Taiwan on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS)
said, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or
damage.
The quake shook tall buildings in the island's capital,
Taipei. "People were screaming," one resident said.
The quake struck 45 km (28 miles) southwest of the east
coast town of Hua-lien at a depth of 9.3 km (5.8 miles), the
USGS said.
A 6.6 magnitude earthquake can cause severe damage. The USGS
initially said the quake was 6.7 magnitude.
Taiwan lies along the so-called Ring of Fire around the
Pacific and experiences regular earthquakes.