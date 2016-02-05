TAIPEI Feb 6 The manufacturing facilities of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co in Tainan are structurally safe following an earthquake, but the company is still assessing its wafer production operations, a company official said.

All employees at its plant operations in Tainan are safe, Elizabeth Sun, company acting spokeswoman, said.

There were no immediate reports of deaths from the 6.4 magnitude tremor, which struck before dawn.

