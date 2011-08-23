NEW YORK Aug 23 Flights from the New York area's John F. Kennedy and Newark airports were being delayed while authorities inspected control towers and runways following the earthquake that struck the U.S. East Coast on Tuesday, officials said.

"We're going to hope to resume operations. We are talking hours, not longer," a spokesman for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said. (Reporting by Joan Gralla; Editing by Daniel Trotta)