* Three spires break off cathedral tower
* Chunks of plaster fall in Capitol rotunda
* Washington Monument closed indefinitely
(Adds cracks found in Washington Monument)
By Deborah Charles
WASHINGTON, Aug 23 Three spires on the
Washington National Cathedral, site of state funerals for
several U.S. presidents, broke and fell and the U.S. Capitol
suffered some minor damage in Tuesday's earthquake.
Richard Weinberg, director of communications at the
Episcopal cathedral, said the 30-story central tower had
suffered "significant" damage with three of the fleurs-de-lis
shaped corner spires breaking off and falling to the ground.
"A fourth is leaning," said Weinberg. "There was other
minor structural damage to buttresses and smaller pinnacles."
No one was injured but the cathedral -- host to state
funerals, and memorial services for many U.S. presidents and
the site of several presidential inaugural prayer services --
was closed to the public so the building could be inspected.
[ID:nN1E77M1DF]
The National Cathedral, which weighs 150,000 tons and took
83 years to complete, is the highest point in Washington. It is
a solid masonry structure made of limestone blocks placed one
atop another.
The flying buttresses are also solid stone and they help
hold up the walls. The roof is held up by a steel beam
structure but does not help to hold up the rest of the
cathedral.
In the U.S. Capitol, which was evacuated shortly after the
earthquake hit on Tuesday afternoon, some minor damage could be
seen in the rotunda, under the iconic dome. Bits of paint and
plaster, from high on the walls, were scattered on the floor.
Some chunks of plaster fell from over a doorway in
Statuary Hall. A crack could also be seen in the archway
leading out of the hall.
But staff members were allowed to re-enter the Capitol to
retrieve personal items after it was inspected by structural
engineers. Inspections were continuing to determine the
condition of the buildings in the Capitol complex.
Several chunks fell out of the roof of Union Station, said
Virginia Newton, a tour bus employee who works at the
104-year-old train station.
A Reuters reporter saw three sections of the station's
ornate vaulted ceiling that appeared to have fallen down.
The Washington Monument was closed indefinitely after
cracks were found in the stones at the top of the 555-foot
(169-metre) obelisk, the National Park Service said late on
Tuesday.
The Lincoln Memorial, Jefferson Memorial and the Old Post
Office Tower were temporarily closed after the earthquake but
all reopened after a short period of time.
(Reporting by Deborah Charles, Tabassum Zakaria, Andy Sullivan
and Susan Cornwell; Editing by Paul Simao and Cynthia
Osterman)