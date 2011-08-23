WASHINGTON Aug 23 The Washington National Cathedral, the highest building in the city, suffered damage in Tuesday's earthquake, with three pinnacles in the central tower breaking off, a spokesman said.

Richard Weinberg, director of communications at the Episcopal cathedral, said a fourth pinnacle was leaning and might also be damaged. The building's central tower, which is 30 stories high, also suffered minor structural damage.

Other damage reported from the earthquake occurred at the Ecuador Embassy, a recorded message by the DC Fire and EMS agency said.

(Reporting by Deborah Charles and Tabassum Zakaria; Editing by Paul Simao))