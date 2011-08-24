* Minor damage to U.S. Capitol
* Flights, trains, phone service disrupted
* Biggest quake in Virginia since 1897
By Lily Kuo and Malathi Nayak
WASHINGTON, Aug 23 A strong earthquake rattled
the U.S. East Coast on Tuesday, sending tremors as far as
Canada, damaging well-known buildings in the nation's capital
and sending scared office workers into the streets.
There were no reports of major damage or serious injuries
from the 5.8 magnitude quake, which was centered in Mineral,
Virginia, about 90 miles (145 km) southwest of Washington,
D.C.
It was the largest quake in Virginia since 1897 and struck
at a shallow depth, increasing its potency.
The Pentagon, White House and U.S. Capitol were evacuated
in Washington, and thousands of alarmed workers scurried into
the streets up and down the East Coast as the lunchtime quake
sent items crashing down from store and office shelves.
"We were rocking," said Larry Beach, who works at the U.S
Agency for International Development in downtown Washington.
"It was definitely significant."
Federal workers were sent home early.
Washington's National Cathedral, host to state funerals and
memorial services for many U.S. presidents, suffered damage
with three spires in the central tower breaking off.
The U.S. East Coast does not normally experience quakes as
strong as Tuesday's. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake
was of 5.8 magnitude, downgrading an earlier estimate if 5.9.
Earthquakes of magnitude 5.5 can cause damage to buildings
and other structures.
In addition to the Virginia earthquake, there were nine
tremors in the area immediately around Cokedale, Colorado, near
the border of New Mexico.
"Today we had two significant earthquakes shake large
portions of the country," said David Wald, a geophysicist with
the USGS.
"The Western earthquake, magnitude 5.3, within the last 24
hours, shook roughly four western states, primarily Colorado
and New Mexico, but also parts of Kansas, Oklahoma as well as
Texas -- large states, but probably experienced by tens of
thousands of people," he said.
U.S. CAPITOL SHAKEN
As if a rare strong earthquake were not enough, the East
Coast was also on alert for powerful Hurricane Irene which was
heading up from the Caribbean and could hit at the weekend.
The quake made chandeliers sway in the U.S. Capitol and the
floor of the U.S. Senate shook before staff headed for the
exits. Some minor damage could be seen in the rotunda, under
the dome of the Capitol.
Bits of paint and plaster fell from high on the walls and
chunks of plaster fell fell from above a doorway in the
Capitol's Statuary Hall. The U.S. Congress is in recess so most
members were away.
"I thought at first somebody was shaking my chair and then
I thought maybe it was a bomb," said Senate aide Wendy
Oscarson-Kirchner.
Phone service was disrupted throughout the region as
network congestion blocked cell phone users from making calls.
There were also nuclear safety fears when one of four
emergency diesel generators at the North Anna nuclear power
plant in Virginia lost power due to the quake and automatically
halted operations. [ID:nN1E77M1N3]
The plant operated by Dominion Resources (D.N) was designed
to withstand an earthquake of magnitude up to 6.2, a company
spokesman said. Dominion reported no major damage to the
facility.
Three generators were needed to kick in and keep the
reactors' radioactive cores cool. A fourth diesel unit failed.
In New York, the tremors prompted evacuations of
courthouses, City Hall and halted work at the World Trade
Center construction site.
"What a spooky, strange feeling," said Billy Simeonidis,
the owner of BareBurger in Brooklyn. "You just don't have any
control. I don't know how they do it on the West Coast."
Control towers at John F. Kennedy International Airport in
New York City and Newark Liberty Airport in New Jersey were
also evacuated, and flights were grounded briefly in
Washington, Philadelphia and New York.
The quake was felt as far away as Toronto. Buildings in
Boston were evacuated, and some people who experienced swaying
offices said they felt their stomachs turn.
"We see we had shaking from Canada and Maine all the way
down to Georgia and in Michigan and Illinois. So this was over
about 20 states," said the USGS's Wald.
But saturation TV coverage of an East Coast quake that
caused little damage drew smirks of amused disbelief from
seismic-savvy Californians watching the news.
"East Coasters freak out, West Coasters roll their eyes,"
read one headline accompanying a story about Twitter reactions
on the Hollywood website The Wrap.com.