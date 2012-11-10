Nov 10 A light 4.3 magnitude earthquake rattled southeastern Kentucky on Saturday at 12:08 p.m. ET (1708 GMT), the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The quake, at a shallow depth of 0.7 mile (1.1 km), was in the Appalachian Mountains near the Virginia border, and centered in the rural town of Blackey, the agency said.

USGS initially reported the quake as 5.3 magnitude. Earthquakes in this coal-mining region are rare. (Reporting by Vicki Allen)