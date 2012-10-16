UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BOSTON Oct 16 A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck the northeastern U.S. state of Maine on Tuesday at 7:12 p.m. ET, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The quake's epicenter was located 3.7 miles (6 kilometers) from Lake Arrowhead, and was felt in the Boston metropolitan area. (Reporting By Ros Krasny)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts