WASHINGTON Aug 24 The earthquake that shook
much of the U.S. East Coast cracked one of the stones at the
top of the Washington Monument, a National Park Service
spokesman said on Wednesday.
The huge obelisk, a prime tourist attraction on the U.S.
capital's central Mall, was evacuated soon after the quake was
felt around 1:51 p.m. EDT (1751 GMT) on Tuesday.
The crack in one of the stones in the monument's pyramidium
-- the pyramid shape at the very top -- was detected during an
inspection by helicopter, spokesman Bill Line said.
Structural engineers are expected to make further
assessments on Wednesday. The monument remains closed until
further notice, Line said.
Public schools in the District of Columbia were closed on
Wednesday as officials make safety assessments of the 126
school buildings, city officials said in a statement.
