HOUSTON Aug 23 Dominion Resources (D.N) said
it has found no major damage at its North Anna nuclear station
in Virginia after a 5.9 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday, a
company spokesman said.
Operators are continuing to inspect the plant which tripped
offline after losing off-site power.
Dominion has not determined the cause of the power loss.
The station will remain shut until it is determined that it can
be restarted safely, said spokesman Jim Norvelle.
Emergency generators, which kicked in when the site lost
power, are keeping the plant cool.
