HOUSTON Aug 23 Dominion Resources (D.N) said it has found no major damage at its North Anna nuclear station in Virginia after a 5.9 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday, a company spokesman said.

Operators are continuing to inspect the plant which tripped offline after losing off-site power.

Dominion has not determined the cause of the power loss. The station will remain shut until it is determined that it can be restarted safely, said spokesman Jim Norvelle.

Emergency generators, which kicked in when the site lost power, are keeping the plant cool.

(Reporting by Eileen O'Grady)