OAK BLUFFS, Mass. Aug 23 U.S. President Barack Obama was informed during his holiday in Martha's Vineyard about the East Coast earthquake that caused no major immediate infrastructure damage, the White House said on Tuesday.

"The president was told that there are no initial reports of major infrastructure damage, including at airports and nuclear facilities and that there were currently no requests for assistance," it said in a statement about a conference call Obama held with top U.S. officials and scientific experts.

The White House did not say whether Obama felt the quake, which struck when he was golfing . The president is due to return on Saturday from his annual vacation on the island south of Cape Cod in Massachusetts. (Reporting by Alister Bull and Laura MacInnis; Editing by Paul Simao)