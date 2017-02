Nov. 5 (Reuters) -- A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck near Oklahoma City in the U.S. Midwest, the U.S. Geological Survey reported on Saturday.

The USGS initially reported the quake as a 5.8 magnitude.

The quake was a shallow 3.1 miles (5 km ) deep and was centered 4 miles (6.4 km) east of Sparks, which is east of Oklahoma City.

