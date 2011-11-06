(Updates higher magnitude, details, background)

By Steve Olafson

OKLAHOMA CITY Nov 6 A 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck in Oklahoma late on Saturday evening, the U.S. Geological Survey said, and there were reports of damage in a county just east of Oklahoma City.

The quake was stronger than a tremor of 5.5 magnitude in 1952, which was the largest earthquake previously recorded in Oklahoma, according to the USGS.

It was the second quake recorded in the state within 24 hours after a tremor of 4.7 magnitude was felt early on Saturday near Oklahoma City.

J.L. Gilbert, owner of the Sparks Vineyard and Winery, about four miles from the epicenter of the quake, said it lasted "a good 30 seconds."

"It was a pretty good jolt. We're not used to this. We're used to being sucked up into the wind," he said, referring to Oklahoma's reputation as a tornado alley.

One of Gilbert's employees went to the hospital after tripping and hitting his head on a doorway while scrambling to get out of his home, Gilbert said.

The only significant damage to his business was pictures and a clock falling off the wall, he said.

A dispatcher for Lincoln county, east of Oklahoma City, said there were many reports of damage but no details.

The second quake was a shallow 3.1 miles (5 km ) deep and was centered 4 miles (6.4 km) east of Sparks, which is east of Oklahoma City.

Earthquakes of a 4.0 magnitude east of the Rocky Mountains can typically be felt from up to 60 miles away, according to the USGS. A 5.5 magnitude quake can be felt up to 300 miles from its epicenter. (Editing by Greg McCune and Vicki Allen)