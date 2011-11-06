(Updates higher magnitude, details, background)
By Steve Olafson
OKLAHOMA CITY Nov 6 A 5.6 magnitude earthquake
struck in Oklahoma late on Saturday evening, the U.S.
Geological Survey said, and there were reports of damage in a
county just east of Oklahoma City.
The quake was stronger than a tremor of 5.5 magnitude in
1952, which was the largest earthquake previously recorded in
Oklahoma, according to the USGS.
It was the second quake recorded in the state within 24
hours after a tremor of 4.7 magnitude was felt early on
Saturday near Oklahoma City.
J.L. Gilbert, owner of the Sparks Vineyard and Winery,
about four miles from the epicenter of the quake, said it
lasted "a good 30 seconds."
"It was a pretty good jolt. We're not used to this. We're
used to being sucked up into the wind," he said, referring to
Oklahoma's reputation as a tornado alley.
One of Gilbert's employees went to the hospital after
tripping and hitting his head on a doorway while scrambling to
get out of his home, Gilbert said.
The only significant damage to his business was pictures
and a clock falling off the wall, he said.
A dispatcher for Lincoln county, east of Oklahoma City,
said there were many reports of damage but no details.
The second quake was a shallow 3.1 miles (5 km ) deep and
was centered 4 miles (6.4 km) east of Sparks, which is east of
Oklahoma City.
Earthquakes of a 4.0 magnitude east of the Rocky Mountains
can typically be felt from up to 60 miles away, according to
the USGS. A 5.5 magnitude quake can be felt up to 300 miles
from its epicenter.
