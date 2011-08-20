WASHINGTON Aug 20 A powerful magnitude 7.5 quake struck off the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

It said the quake, which struck at 3:55 a.m. on Sunday (1655 GMT on Saturday), was centered 38 miles (60 km) southwest of the town of Port-Vila and was quite shallow, at a depth of 25.2 miles (40.5 km).

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the major quake had not triggered a Pacific-wide tsunami but said: "Earthquakes of this size sometimes generate local tsunamis that can be destructive along coasts located within a hundred kilometers (80 miles) of the earthquake epicenter." (Reporting by Sandra Maler, Editing by Vicki Allen)