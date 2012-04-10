WASHINGTON, April 10 A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck off the western coast of Africa on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The quake's epicenter was 471 miles (758 km) north of Ascension Island and it occurred at a depth of 6.2 miles (10 km), the USGS said.

