BRIEF-China Resources Land contracted sales in Jan about RMB10.22 bln
* For month ended 31 January, company and its subsidiaries achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB10.22 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, April 10 A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck off the western coast of Africa on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
The quake's epicenter was 471 miles (758 km) north of Ascension Island and it occurred at a depth of 6.2 miles (10 km), the USGS said.
(Reporting by Paul Simao; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* For month ended 31 January, company and its subsidiaries achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB10.22 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, Feb 13 Dubai contractor Arabtec reported a wider loss in the fourth quarter on Monday.
* China regulator vows to punish 'giant crocodiles' in capital markets