Feb 23 A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck northern Zambia early on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter of the quake, which was very shallow at a depth of only 6.2 miles (10 km), was close to Lake Tanganyika southwest of the Tanzanian city of Kipili, some 78 miles (125.5 km) away, the USGS said. (Reporting by Sandra Maler in Los Angeles; Editing by Leslie Adler)