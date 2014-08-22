BEIJING Aug 22 Qualcomm Inc has expressed willingness to improve and correct pricing issues in an anti-monopoly probe, a Chinese regulator said in a statement on its website on Friday.

Qualcomm will further strive for a final resolution to the probe, the company said in a meeting between the regulator and a Qualcomm delegation including President Derek Aberle, according to the National Development and Reform Commission statement. (Reporting by Paul Carsten)