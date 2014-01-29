BEIJING Jan 29 Qualcomm Inc, the
world's biggest cellphone chip maker, may be hit with a record
fine exceeding $1 billion in a Chinese antitrust probe, raising
the spectre of harsh penalties for foreign firms facing an
increasingly aggressive regulator.
China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC)
initiated an investigation into Qualcomm last year and is
currently holding talks with the U.S. company, which this month
said it was still in the dark about the basis of the scrutiny.
The probe and the potential fine - the amount of which could
hinge on negotiations - come as the NDRC zooms in on information
technology providers, especially companies that license patent
technology for mobile devices and networks.
Industry experts say the NDRC, the government's main
economic planning body, is trying to lower domestic costs as
China rolls out its faster 4G mobile networks this year.
"It is, in some ways, a game of chicken," said Yee Wah Chin,
a New York-based antitrust expert at law firm Ingram, Yuzek,
Gainen, Carroll and Bertolotti.
"While the (fine) money may be very attractive to the NDRC,
they would also be happy if Qualcomm were to make all sorts of
commitments regarding its technology and the licensing of the
technology," she told Reuters.
San Diego-based Qualcomm, which is scheduled to report
quarterly results later on Wednesday, is positioned to reap the
vast majority of licensing fees for the chip sets used by
handsets in China, the world's biggest smartphone market.
Chinese telecom firms may invest as much as 100 billion yuan
($16.4 billion) in equipment for 4G networks.
Under the anti-monopoly law, the NDRC can impose fines of
between 1 and 10 percent of a company's revenues for the
previous year. Qualcomm earned $12.3 billion in China for its
fiscal year ended Sept. 29, or nearly half of its global sales.
Lawyers say the fine is likely to be extremely high if
Qualcomm fails to make concessions in its talks with the NDRC.
"We intend to continue cooperating fully with the NDRC,"
Qualcomm spokeswoman Christine Trimble said when asked about the
probe.
In December, the head of the NDRC's anti-price-fixing bureau
told state media there was "substantial evidence" against
Qualcomm in the antitrust probe. Details, however, remain
sketchy.
INCREASING SCRUTINY
The Qualcomm probe is a prime example of the uncertainty
foreign firms are grappling with as China's regulators target
key industries to shield consumers from practices that could
lead to what they call "unreasonably" high prices.
It also shows the NDRC's seriousness in using its antitrust
rules. In 2011, the agency imposed one of its first major
penalties against a foreign company, a $300,000 fine on Unilever
Plc for violations of the pricing law.
The NDRC has also slapped Chinese and foreign companies with
investigations and fines in the past year.
In August, the regulator fined six infant formula
manufacturers, including Mead Johnson Nutrition Co,
Danone and Fonterra, a record $110 million
after a probe into price fixing and anti-competitive practices.
The anti-monopoly law provision does not specify whether the
10 percent ceiling for fines applies to global or domestic
sales, or to a particular product line.
At the lowest legal threshold, the fines on Qualcomm could
surpass those in the infant formula cases. Fines at the top of
the range would put the Qualcomm case on par with major
antitrust rulings in the United States and Europe.
"They (NDRC) keep as much discretion for the decision maker
as possible," said Peter Wang, a China-based antitrust expert
with law firm Jones Day. "Technically it would appear they can't
go below one percent, though they have other ways to reduce the
fines based on cooperation."
MAJOR MARKET
Qualcomm is no stranger to substantial fines.
In 2009, South Korea's Fair Trade Commission fined the
company 273 billion won ($252 million), the agency's biggest
ever penalty against a single company, for abusing its dominant
position in CDMA modem chips which were then used in handsets
made by Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics.
Falling afoul of Chinese regulators would be painful for
Qualcomm, which saw revenues in China more than double over the
last two years. Revenues, which include domestic sales as well
as licenses for devices assembled in China and then exported,
rose to $12.3 billion in 2013 from $4.7 billion in 2011.
Shipments of 4G enabled smartphones, many of which use
Qualcomm's technology, are expected to increase by about a third
to top half a billion units in Greater China in 2015, according
to data firm Canalys, compared with the 385 million units
shipped in 2013.
Qualcomm charges handset manufacturers differing royalty
rates, which usually range from 1 to 6 percent of the wholesale
price of a handset.
Some experts suggest the NDRC's scrutiny of IT providers
stems from its desire to lower domestic costs as China rolls out
its 4G mobile networks.
Last year, the NDRC started an investigation of U.S. firm
InterDigital Inc to assess antitrust complaints by
Huawei Technologies Co related to technologies for
wireless devices and networks.
Delaware-based InterDigital has ongoing legal proceedings
with Huawei in the United States, Europe and China.
"They (NDRC) have particular markets in mind and they have
particular views of what the prices should be in the market,"
said New York-based lawyer Chin.