BEIJING, July 24 China's antitrust regulator has
confirmed that Qualcomm Inc, one of the world's biggest
mobile chipmakers, has a monopoly, the state-run Securities
Times newspaper reported on Thursday, as Qualcomm's chief
executive held talks in China.
The regulator, the National Development and Reform
Commission (NDRC), is investigating Qualcomm's local subsidiary
after it said in February the U.S. chipmaker was suspected of
overcharging and abusing its market position In wireless
communication standards, allegations which could see it hit with
record fines of more than $1 billion.
The Securities Times report, based on unidentified sources
it said were close to the NDRC, did not say whether the
regulator had determined that Qualcomm had abused its monopoly.
The newspaper said Qualcomm was charging lower royalties for
patents to undercut competitors who have similar technology and
maintain market share. The report also said that Qualcomm, as
the only provider of chips for high-end phones, can dictate
those licensing fees.
Qualcomm CEO Steven Mollenkopf, who launched a $150 million
"strategic venture fund" in China on Thursday, declined to take
questions from reporters. A Qualcomm spokeswoman travelling with
Mollenkopf also declined to comment.
The NDRC declined to provide immediate comment when
contacted by telephone.
The Securities Times report said the NDRC was probing
Qualcomm's local sales data and that Qualcomm President Derek
Aberle has been communicating with the NDRC over issues relating
to the anti-monopoly investigation.
"The NDRC anti-monopoly investigation is extremely serious,"
the Securities Times quoted the sources as saying.
"It's not just Qualcomm under investigation but also its
customers, and (the NDRC) has sealed off a lot of
documentation."
While Qualcomm's share of patents relating to wireless
network technology standards for mobile communications has
fallen, their prices haven't changed, the report said.
Under China's six-year-old anti-monopoly law, the NDRC can
impose fines of between 1 and 10 percent of a company's revenues
for the previous year. Qualcomm earned $12.3 billion in China
for its fiscal year ended September 29, or nearly half of its
global sales.
Qualcomm has previously said it is cooperating with the
investigation.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten and Michael Martina; Editing by
Miral Fahmy)