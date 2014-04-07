By Noel Randewich
| SAN FRANCISCO, April 7
SAN FRANCISCO, April 7 Qualcomm gave
details on Monday about a future high-end smartphone chip,
including faster download speeds as well as 64-bit technology,
which is quickly becoming standard.
Due to appear in smartphones in 2015, the Snapdragon 810 is
Qualcomm's latest bid to use its edge in wireless technology to
maintain its marketshare lead in semiconductors for mobile
devices.
The 810 chip includes new, faster WiFi features as well as a
4G modem that Qualcomm says downloads data at twice the speed of
chips made with its previous technology.
The chip also allows for video recording and playback at
"4K" ultra-high resolution.
Following Apple's launch last year of its first
iPhone made with a 64-bit processor, Qualcomm and other
chipmakers have been rushing to roll out their own 64-bit
technology, which reduces the gap between low-power mobile
processors and punchier chips used in laptops, desktop PCs and
servers.
Qualcomm is announcing its newest chip before the preceding
chip in its high-end lineup, the 805, has even begun to appear
in smartphones. The 805 is due to appear in smartphones around
mid-2014.
Current smartphones, including Apple's, do not have enough
memory to give 64-bit processors an advantage over more widely
used 32-bit chips, but future phones will be made with enough
memory to give the 64-bit processors a performance boost.
Before 64-bit features can be taken advantage of in phones,
the software and operating systems they rely on will also have
to be overhauled, a major undertaking for the industry.
Qualcomm in December announced its first 64-bit chip, part
of its low-end lineup and aimed for use this year in inexpensive
smartphones in the fast-growing Chinese market.
"We're basically saying it's difficult to call exactly when
64-bit operating systems and applications will become
mainstream, but by integrating them now we're future-proofing
all of our platforms going forward for the benefit of our
(customers)," Executive Vice President Murthy Renduchintala told
Reuters.
Qualcomm dominates the market for advanced 4G wireless
technology and its Snapdragon chips are widely used in
smartphones made by Samsung Electronics, Motorola,
HTC and other manufacturers.
But the San Diego, California chipmaker faces a smartphone
market that is beginning to grow less quickly.
Smartphone demand is shifting from the United States and
other developed countries, where top-tier phones like the iPhone
have become ubiquitous, to China, where consumers tend to buy
less expensive devices with lower-end displays and other
features.
After increasing 39 percent last year, smartphone shipments
are expected to expand by 19 percent in 2014, and growth is
expected to continue to slow, falling to just 6 percent in 2018,
according to market research firm IDC.
Chief Executive Officer Steve Mollenkopf has told investors
who are worried about a less vigorous smartphone market that
Qualcomm's future chip innovations will drive fresh demand for
smartphones.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Bernard Orr)