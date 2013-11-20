By Noel Randewich
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 20 Qualcomm
announced a handful of new chips for mobile and networking
gadgets ahead of its annual investor event on Wednesday, where
analysts are likely to quiz executives about a shift in
smartphone growth from the United States to China and other
developing countries.
Qualcomm said the fourth generation of its Long Term
Evolution chip, used for fast data transfer in top-tier
smartphones, would begin sampling by manufacturing customers
early next year.
Qualcomm is the world's leading mobile chipmaker and is far
ahead of Intel and smaller rivals in LTE technology.
With growth in the smartphone industry shifting away from
wealthy markets such as the United States and toward China and
other emerging economies, Wall Street has been concerned that
less expensive phones could impact Qualcomm's ability to sell
high-end chips and hurt its profitability.
This month, Qualcomm said it would curb fast-growing
operating expenses and release new chips a little less often as
the company focuses more on less expensive devices.
While the new LTE chips unveiled on Wednesday are for
top-tier smartphones, some of the technology used in them will
find its way into cheaper components used widely in low-cost
handsets, Cristiano Amon, executive vice president and
co-president of Qualcomm's chipmaking division, told Reuters.
The San Diego, California, company also announced its newest
Snapdragon 805 processors for tablets and smartphones, with new
features for Ultra HD video.
The new Snapdragon chips will have up to 40 percent more
graphics horsepower while using the same amount of battery
power, Amon said.
Also, Qualcomm said that early next year, manufacturers
would start selling routers and media servers with beefed up
Qualcomm processors that allow for more connections and Internet
traffic within the home.