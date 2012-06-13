TAIPEI, June 13 U.S. chip maker Qualcomm Inc
expects the supply of advanced 28-nanometre chips to
increase, with supply to be under control towards the year-end,
its chairman and chief executive said on Wednesday.
"The goal is to get enough supply for everyone," Paul Jacobs
told Reuters on the sidelines of a business event in Taipei.
Qualcomm is working with TSMC , the world's top
contract chip maker, and other foundries to increase supply of
the chips, he added.
Qualcomm had warned in April that it will have trouble
meeting demand for some of its advance cellphone chips for the
rest of the year due to manufacturing constraints and that will
increase operating expenses faster than expected.
