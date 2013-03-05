March 5 Qualcomm Inc, the world's
leading supplier of chips for cellphones, said it was raising
its quarterly cash dividend by 40 percent and introduced a new
$5 billion stock repurchase program, sending its shares higher
in premarket trading.
The quarterly dividend will increase to 35 cents per share
from 25 cents.
The $5 billion stock repurchase program, which has no
expiration date, replaces a $4 billion buyback program. About
$2.5 billion of "repurchase authority" had been remaining on the
previous buyback program.
Shares rose $1.62 or 2.4 percent on the news to $68.25 per
share in premarket trading.
The news comes as San Diego-based Qualcomm is benefiting
from strong demand for smartphones and a move by network
operators around the world to a high-speed wireless technology
known as long term evolution (LTE), where Qualcomm is ahead of
rivals.
On Jan. 30, Qualcomm raised its financial targets for this
year and also announced the retirement of its chief financial
officer. [ID: nL1N0AZP62]