* First-quarter EPS $1.26 vs Street view $1.13
* First-quarter revenue $6.02 bln vs Street view $5.9 bln
* Company raises its view on full-year revenue and EPS
* Shares rise 6.4 pct in late trade
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, Jan 30 Qualcomm Inc, the
world's leading supplier of chips for cellphones, reported
quarterly earnings and revenue that beat Wall Street
expectations and raised its financial targets for 2013 due to
growing demand for smartphones and high-speed wireless services.
Qualcomm shares rose 6.4 percent in late trade on Wednesday
as its outlook wowed investors, in contrast to sluggish demand
at other chip makers such as Texas Instruments and
Broadcom Corp.
The company, which also announced the retirement of its
chief financial officer on Wednesday, said it was seeing strong
growth in emerging markets such as China and Latin America.
But the outgoing CFO, Bill Keitel, 59, warned of the impact
of macro economic weakness on the company's conference call with
analysts.
"Given continued global macroeconomic uncertainties, we are
continuing to maintain a cautious outlook for the year ahead,"
said Keitel, who will be replaced by George Davis, currently CFO
of Applied Materials, on March 11.
San Diego-based Qualcomm is benefiting from strong demand
for smartphones and a move by network operators around the world
to a high-speed wireless technology known as long term evolution
(LTE), where Qualcomm is ahead of rivals.
"That trend is continuing to work in Qualcomm's favor.
They're the only viable option for LTE right now," said MKM
Partners analyst Daniel Berenbaum. "It's a very strong quarter
and the guidance is very strong."
In addition to revenues from chip sales, Qualcomm receives
royalty payments from phone makers with technology license
agreements with the company.
"It looks like in the quarter, a little bit of the upside
came from chipsets," said Berenbaum. "In the guidance, chipsets
came in around expectations. It looks like royalties are the
upside to guidance."
Qualcomm raised its full-year revenue guidance to a range of
$23.4 billion to $24.4 billion, from its previous target of $23
billion to $24 billion.
It raised its earnings per share target to a range of $4.25
to $4.45 from a previous outlook of $4.12 to $4.32.
Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon said the outlook was
"massively conservative" compared with his estimate of actual
growth prospects, but said the caution could make sense given
the economic environment.
For the fiscal first quarter ended Dec. 30, Qualcomm posted
a profit of $1.91 billion, or $1.09 per share, compared with a
profit of $1.4 billion, or 81 cents per share, in the year-ago
quarter.
Excluding unusual items, the San Diego-based company
reported earnings per share of $1.26 compared with Wall Street
expectations of $1.13, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose to $6.02 billion from $4.68 billion in the
year-ago quarter and compared with Wall Street expectations for
$5.9 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Following his retirement, Keitel, who joined Qualcomm in
1996 and has been CFO for 11 years, will act as special adviser
to Qualcomm's chief executive, Paul Jacobs, for the rest of the
calendar year 2013.
Davis has been CFO at Applied Materials, the chip
manufacturing equipment supplier, for more than six years. In
his nearly 13 years at Applied Material, he has also been
corporate treasurer and head of the business development
responsible for mergers and acquisitions, strategic planning,
and management of venture investments.
Qualcomm shares rose to $67.60 in late trade after closing
at $63.53 in the regular Nasdaq session. The last time its
shares reached this level in regular Nasdaq trading was in early
April 2012. The shares are near their post-dotcom bubble high of
$68.87 hit late last March.