NEW YORK, July 18 Qualcomm Inc quarterly revenue rose slower than Wall Street expected from a year ago as the company scrambled to overcome a shortfall of its cutting-edge chips, sending its shares down in late trade.

Qualcomm posted a profit of $1.207 billion, or 69 cents per share for its second quarter ended June 24, compared with a profit of $1.035 billion or 61 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenue rose to $4.63 billion from $3.62 billion, compared with analyst expectations of $4.677 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Sinead Carew; editing by M.D. Golan)