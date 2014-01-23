Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Jan 23 Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc acquired a patent portfolio from Hewlett-Packard Co, including those of its iPaq smartphone, for an undisclosed amount.
The portfolio comprises about 1,400 granted patents and pending patent applications from the United States and about 1,000 granted patents and pending patent applications from other countries.
The patents cover technologies that include fundamental mobile operating system techniques, the companies said in a statement.
The patents also include those that HP acquired when it bought Palm Inc in 2010 and Bitfone in 2006.
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.