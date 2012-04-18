NEW YORK, April 18 Qualcomm Inc reported quarterly revenue that beat Wall Street estimates due to strong demand for its cellphone chips.

San Diego-based Qualcomm posted a profit of $2.23 billion or $1.28 per diluted share for its second fiscal quarter ended March 25, compared with $999 million or 59 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Qualcomm said revenue rose 28 percent to $4.94 billion from $3.87 billion in the year ago quarter and handily beat Wall Street expectations for $4.84 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting By Sinead Carew; editing by Carol Bishopric)