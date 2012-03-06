March 6 Cellphone chip supplier Qualcomm
Inc hiked its quarterly dividend by 16 percent and
announced a new $4 billion share buyback program.
The new stock buyback plan replaces the company's prior $3
billion program, which had $948 million of repurchase authority
remaining. The new plan, with $3.5 billion of available
authority, has no expiration date, Qualcomm said.
At the end of last year, the company had 1.72 billion shares
outstanding.
The quarterly cash dividend will increase to 25 cents per
share from 21.5 cents per share. It will be effective for
quarterly dividends payable after March 23.
Qualcomm shares were up marginally in premarket trade on
Tuesday. They closed at $62.11 on Monday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)