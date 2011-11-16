* Sees double-digit long-term growth in EPS, revenue
* Eyes strength in smartphones, tablets
* Shares rise 0.8 pct
Nov 16 Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O) on Wednesday
affirmed its long-term growth target of at least 10 percent for
annual revenue and earnings per share, citing strong demand for
smartphones and other wireless devices.
The target for "double-digit" growth, first announced in
2010, is good through 2015, Chief Financial Officer Bill Keitel
said at the chip maker's annual meeting with Wall Street
analysts.
The guidance implies stronger growth for the company's chip
business than its wireless technology licenses, he added.
Strong demand in emerging markets such as China would help
the company offset more sluggish growth in longer-established
regions with economic worries such as Europe and the United
States, Keitel said.
San Diego-based Qualcomm, which competes with companies
such as Texas Instruments Inc TXN.N and Broadcom Corp
BRCM.O, is hoping to benefit from the increasing popularity
of devices such as tablet computers.
Because most people already have cellphones Keitel noted
that growth in that market is heavily dependent on consumers
trading in their handsets for newer models.
He said he expects the overall phone replacement rate to
remain around 34 percent in 2012, similar to 2011.
On Nov. 2 Qualcomm reported stronger than expected
quarterly results and gave an upbeat forecast for its current
fiscal year. Revenue for its fourth quarter ended Sept. 30 was
$4.12 billion. [ID:nN1E7A11TL]
Qualcomm shares rose 48 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $57.88 at
mid-afternoon on Nasdaq, representing a 16 percent increase
from the end of 2010.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Richard Chang)