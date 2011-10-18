NEW DELHI Oct 18 India has agreed to grant an Internet service licence to Qualcomm Inc , Telecoms Secretary R. Chandrashekhar said on Tuesday, clearing the way for the U.S. chipmaker to launch broadband services in the country after its application for the licence was rejected initially.

Qualcomm last year paid about $1 billion for wireless spectrum it won in a state auction in four of India's 22 telecoms zones. The company needs to get the so-called Internet Service Provider's licence to launch broadband services.

The ministry had earlier cited Qualcomm missing the deadline for applying for the Internet service providers' licence as one of the reasons for rejecting the application. The ministry had also said Qualcomm applied for four separate licences, whereas it should have applied for just one.

Chandrashekhar told Reuters the licence would be given to a Qualcomm unit that would be the nominee for all the four zones the company won spectrum for. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)