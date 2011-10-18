BRIEF-GM sets quarterly dividend of $0.38/share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI Oct 18 India has agreed to grant an Internet service licence to Qualcomm Inc , Telecoms Secretary R. Chandrashekhar said on Tuesday, clearing the way for the U.S. chipmaker to launch broadband services in the country after its application for the licence was rejected initially.
Qualcomm last year paid about $1 billion for wireless spectrum it won in a state auction in four of India's 22 telecoms zones. The company needs to get the so-called Internet Service Provider's licence to launch broadband services.
The ministry had earlier cited Qualcomm missing the deadline for applying for the Internet service providers' licence as one of the reasons for rejecting the application. The ministry had also said Qualcomm applied for four separate licences, whereas it should have applied for just one.
Chandrashekhar told Reuters the licence would be given to a Qualcomm unit that would be the nominee for all the four zones the company won spectrum for. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)
* First Eagle Investment Management LLC reports a 9.91 percent passive stake in Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2kkln0x) Further company coverage:
* Hertz global holdings inc -on february 3, amended a number of its and its subsidiaries' revolving credit facilities and financing arrangements