* Grounds for application rejection baseless - Qualcomm
statement
* Qualcomm spent about $1 bln to buy wireless airwaves last
year
(Adds details)
MUMBAI, Sept 22 India's telecoms ministry has
rejected Qualcomm Inc's application for a licence to
provide Internet services, the U.S. chipmaker said on Thursday,
casting uncertainty over its India plans after it paid $1
billion to buy broadband spectrum last year.
Qualcomm said the application was rejected on grounds that
it found to be "baseless." It did not give details and a company
spokeswoman declined to comment beyond the official statement.
India's telecoms ministry has cited Qualcomm missing the
deadline for applying for the Internet service providers'
licence as one of the reasons for rejecting the application,
two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
According to the broadband spectrum auction rules, firms
that won wireless airwaves in last year's auction were required
to apply for the licence within three months of being declared
winners, the sources said.
Qualcomm said in a statement that it fully complied with the
application process and it would work with the Indian
authorities to resolve this matter.
The ministry's move will delay the company's plan to launch
broadband wireless services in India, for which it had spent $1
billion buy wireless airwaves in Mumbai, New Delhi, Haryana and
Kerala circles in an auction last year.
Qualcomm, which sold a 26 percent stake in its India
broadband venture to Indian firms Global Holdings and Tulip
Telecom for about $58 million last year, has said it
seeks to eventually exit the business.
Qualcomm was expected to launch wireless broadband service
this year after getting the Internet Service Providers' licence
from the telecommunications ministry.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing
by Aradhana Aravindan)