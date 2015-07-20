BRIEF-Northern Power Systems reports Q4 net loss of $0.04/shr
* Northern Power Systems announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
(Corrects in second paragraph to third quarter instead of second, which was reported incorrectly in The Information)
SAN FRANCISCO, July 20 Qualcomm Inc is preparing to layoff as many as several thousand employees, tech website The Information reported on Monday.
The cuts, expected to be announced during the company's third quarter earnings announcement this week, could impact more than 10 percent of the company's 30,000-person workforce, The Information reported, citing people inside and outside of the microchip maker. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Northern Power Systems announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Negotiating extension of its principal repayment obligations to its lender, third eye capital corporation to come due on March 31