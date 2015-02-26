By Noel Randewich
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 26 Mobile chipmaker Qualcomm
wants wireless carriers to set up new technology that
would offer cellphone users better reception in places like
subway tunnels and shopping malls.
The San Diego, California company said on Thursday it will
start selling components this year featuring LTE technology
adapted for a smaller scale than traditional cellphone base
stations mounted on metal towers bristling with antennas and
other electronics.
LTE, or Long-Term Evolution, is the increasingly common
modem technology that cellphones use to communicate with carrier
networks. The newer "LTE Unlicensed", or LTE-U, adapts that
technology to be used over short distances by sharing radio
spectrum that is used by WiFi.
Qualcomm sees the addition of new technologies like LTE-U to
its smartphone chips as key to staying competitive and giving
consumers reasons to upgrade their smartphones.
Thousands of LTE-U base stations, which look similar to a
wifi router, could be set up in buildings and out-of-the-way
places to alleviate poor phone reception and relieve strained
carrier networks as people use smartphones to download more and
more video and other media.
T-Mobile has said it plans to use LTE-U as the
technology matures to improve its mobile network. Intel
and other companies are working on their own LTE-U products.
"We have to explore all options to increase network capacity
because we're running out of spectrum, and the amount of data
we're transmitting is going through the roof," said Tirias
Research analyst Jim McGregor.
Some carriers have already augmented their LTE networks by
investing in routers installed around cities to make wifi
available to their customers outside of their homes.
Qualcomm and other proponents argue that adopting LTE-U will
provide much faster performance for phone users and save
carriers money they would have had to spend on additional LTE
cellphone towers.
"The performance is better. It's not a large cost adder and
it also provides a lot of advantages flexibility to the
operators," said Qualcomm Chief Technology Officer Matt Grob.
He said Qualcomm has overcome trouble with LTE-U signals
interfering with wifi signals, a problem that in the past has
drawn criticism of the technology.
Using the 5 GHz band used by wifi and LTE-U does not require
a regulatory license but it does require that certain standards
be met.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Diane Craft)