NEW YORK, Oct 4 Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O) has
promoted Steve Altman to vice chairman and named another
executive, Steve Mollenkopf, as chief operating officer, the
cellphone chip supplier said on Tuesday.
The San Diego-based company said Altman, who served as
Qualcomm president for six years, would continue as a member of
the company's executive committee and provide direction on key
initiatives as well as on overall vision and strategy.
As well as taking on company operations, Mollenkopf, will
keep his role as president of Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT),
the company's chip business. Mollenkopf and Altman will report
directly to Chief Executive Paul Jacobs.
Qualcomm also promoted Derek Aberle to executive vice
president & group president in addition to his job as president
of Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), which sells technology
licenses. Aberle will oversee Qualcomm's services businesses
and marketing and will report to Mollenkopf, the company said.
Qualcomm said the job changes would take effect Nov. 12.
Its shares were down 81 cents or 1.7 percent at $46.83 in
morning trading on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew; editing by Maureen Bavdek)