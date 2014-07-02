(Repeats article originally sent on July 1 with no changes to
By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO, July 1 Microsoft Corp
has joined Qualcomm Inc and other technology companies
in a bid to establish standard ways for household devices like
light bulbs and thermostats to talk to each other.
The Qualcomm-backed AllSeen Alliance is among a growing
number of efforts for companies working alone or in groups to
promote protocols for how smart devices should work together in
a trend increasingly referred to as the Internet of Things.
Microsoft on Tuesday joined 50 other members in the AllSeen
Alliance, including major consumer electronics players Panasonic
Corp, LG Electronics Inc and Sharp Corp
, the group said.
But chipmakers that compete with Qualcomm plan to launch a
rival standards consortium as early as next week, an industry
source who was familiar with the plans but not authorized to
discuss them, also told Reuters on Tuesday.
Battle lines are being drawn as manufacturers roll out
growing numbers of Internet-connected burglar alarms,
televisions and baby monitors. But like the early days of video
cassette recorders, many of the smart home products being
launched are incompatible with each other.
Qualcomm and other tech companies believe the quick
establishment of standards across home-connected gadgets, cars
and wearable computing devices will accelerate the introduction
of new devices by manufacturers.
Making it easy for software developers to design apps that
let household devices work together in useful ways, like making
living room LED light bulbs flash red when food is burning on
the stove, may also stir more interest from consumers who have
yet to become excited by smart products currently on offer, the
companies hope.
To that end, Qualcomm led the development of a connection
standard called AllJoyn and made it free for other companies to
use in their products.
But, like the rivalry between Betamax and VHS video formats
over three decades ago, Silicon Valley is far from agreement on
what standards should rule.
Apple Inc, known for strictly controlling how other
companies' products interact with its own, in June announced
plans for HomeKit, which will integrate control of devices like
garage door openers, lights and thermostats.
Last week, Google said it partnered with
Mercedes-Benz, Whirlpool Corp and light bulb
maker LIFX to integrate their products with Google's Nest
thermostats and smoke detectors.
"All these things need a standard. Nobody wants to buy a TV
and have to make sure their speakers are compliant," said
Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon. "But we're in an experimentation
phase with the Internet of Things. It's early days and nobody
knows what it's eventually going to look like."
Asked whether Intel Corp would join Qualcomm's
alliance, an Intel spokeswoman said in an email, "There are
multiple forums driving different approaches to solve the
challenge of IoT connectivity. Currently, we don't see one
single effort that addresses all the necessary requirements."
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)