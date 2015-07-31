(Adds detail, comment from ParkerVision)
By Andrew Chung
NEW YORK, July 31 A U.S. appeals court on Friday
upheld a lower court's decision to clear Qualcomm Inc
in a patent lawsuit by wireless chip developer ParkerVision Inc
, allowing it to escape a $173 million verdict for
infringement.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in the
District of Columbia also ruled that nearly all of the patents
ParkerVision used to sue Qualcomm are invalid.
ParkerVision shares were down 26 percent to 34 cents on the
Nasdaq. Morning trading been halted after the price fell 50
percent.
"We are highly disappointed with the appellate court's
decision," ParkerVision Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Parker
said in a statement. He said the company will consider further
options on appeal.
ParkerVision, a Jacksonville, Florida-based company with no
reported revenue, had accused Qualcomm of infringing its patents
beginning in 2006 over a means to convert radio frequency
signals, and incorporating its technology in products sold for
use in mobile devices such as smartphones.
In June, 2014, a federal judge in Florida overturned a jury
verdict that had ordered Qualcomm to pay ParkerVision $173
million for infringing its patented technology, saying there was
not enough evidence for the jury to find Qualcomm liable.
On Friday, the Federal Circuit affirmed that ruling. The
court also canceled three of the ParkerVision patents in the
case, and all but one element of the fourth.
ParkerVision also has a separate lawsuit against Qualcomm
and HTC Corp over other patents that relate to radio frequency
transmitters. The company said on Friday it will move forward
with that case.
A spokesman for San Diego-based Qualcomm could not be
reached. The company's stock was up slightly at $64.69.
The case is ParkerVision, Inc v. Qualcomm Inc, in the
Federal Circuit, No. 14-1612.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)