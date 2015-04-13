April 13 Activist investor Jana Partners is
asking Qualcomm Inc to consider spinning off its chip
unit from its patent-licensing business, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing a quarterly letter that will be sent to Jana
investors on Monday.
Jana, one of Qualcomm's largest shareholders, is also
calling on the company to cut costs, accelerate stock buybacks
and make changes to its executive pay structure, financial
reporting and board of directors, the newspaper said. (on.wsj.com/1EsowPH)
Reuters could not immediately reach Jana Partners and
Qualcomm for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
